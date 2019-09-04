Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Brightech via Rakuten offers the Maxwell Wireless Charging Edition LED Shelf Floor Lamp in Black or Brown for $63.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $54.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 49% off select Amazon-brand furniture. Free shipping applies, save on home and office chairs, dining and end tables, bookcases, ottomans, sofas, and more. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Harper & Bright Designs 3-Piece Sectional Sofa in Brown for $727.40. Coupon code "FAUXFARMHOUSE25" cuts the price to $545.55. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's $182 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Swivel Massage Recliner Chair in Brown or Black for $284.99. Coupon code "RECLINER" cuts that price to $259.99. With free shipping, that's $207 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Techni Mobili 58" Durbin TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in Espresso for $99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our July mention of another color and the lowest price we could find now by $34. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register