Maxkare Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board for $120

$120 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
Details
Comments
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Foco NFL Green Bay Packers Football Helmet
$18 $47
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- contains approximately 1325 blocks
- finished product measures 4" x 6.5"x 5"
Sam's Club · 3 wks ago
Hyper XLR800 12V ATV Ride-On
$170 for members $200
pickup
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
Features
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Amazon · 3 days ago
BunMo Pop Tubes
$6.99
free shipping w/ Prime
These pipes are fun and functional sensory toys that pop, stretch, and connect. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Makers Mate Inc via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's one of my toddler's favorite toys and he's tuning his fine motor skills while playing."
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter
$187 in-cart $250
free shipping
That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- available in Black.
- sold by ClaimThis via eBay
- no warranty information is available
Features
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
naipocare.com · 1 wk ago
Naipo Foot Spa Massager with Heat
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NAIPOJULY" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Tips
- Available in ForestGreen or LightBlue.
Features
- 16 removable massage rollers
- bubbles
- vibration
- digital temperature control
naipocare.com · 1 wk ago
Naipo Foot Massager with Heat and Deep Kneading
$35 $50
free shipping
Save $15 via coupon code "NAIPOJULY". Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- 18 deep-kneading nodes
- 104°F - 113°F
- toe-touch operation
- resin massage ball
- Model: 1014044
naipocare.com · 2 wks ago
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "naipogift" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- 3 speeds
- heat function
- 8 deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes
