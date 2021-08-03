Maxkare Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board for $120
naipocare.com · 1 hr ago
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com

Features
  • 8" center fin
  • carrying bag
  • high pressure pump
  • measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
  • double-layered drop-stitch materials
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/1/2021
