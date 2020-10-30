Save on 7 modern and traditional chandeliers priced from $80. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maxim Lighting Haven 9-Light Traditional Chandelier for $169 ($169 off).
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- weatherproof
- battery operated
Take half off when you apply coupon code "USEGTVED". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Daylight White.
- Sold by Olafus via Amazon.
- 600 LEDs
- dimmable
- up to 50,000-hour life expectancy
Apply coupon code "KMK4MVAO" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soxin via Amazon.
- 60 LEDs each
- IP55 waterproof
- up to 8-hours run time on full charge
- Model: DX-25
Apply coupon code "USEGTVED" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Olafus via Amazon.
- Available in Daylight White.
- 6,000K Cool White
- dimmable
- 12V and low temperature
- 6 mounting clips
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Remodel your home from the ground up with up to 14 styles on offer, saving about a buck per square foot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
It's aggressively price-matched elsewhere, but you won't find it cheaper – it's also $20 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pad your order to over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes
- Model: B079QHML21
Sign In or Register