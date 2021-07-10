Maxi-Matic Elite Cuisine Single Flat Burner Hot Plate for $13
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Maxi-Matic Elite Cuisine Single Flat Burner Hot Plate
$13 $30
free shipping w/ $89

That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $17 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Features
  • 1000W
  • non-stick cast iron hot plate
  • off, warm, low, med, and high settings
  • measures about 10" x 4" x 10"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Nordstrom Rack Maxi-Matic
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register