Maxcook Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle for $22
New
imaxcook.com · 1 hr ago
Maxcook Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
$22 $37
free shipping

To make this the lowest price we could find by $7, apply coupon code "VRKP66VWA9HF". Buy Now at imaxcook.com

Features
  • SUS304 food-grade stainless steel
  • stay cool, easy-grab handle
  • reversible nozzle cover
  • 4.2-quart capacity
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VRKP66VWA9HF"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Kitchen imaxcook.com
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register