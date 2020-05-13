Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $94 under list price, an immediate drop of $11, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Coupon code "FAVE30" takes 30% off every dress at Lulus. Shop Now at Lulus
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
Dress to impress with this deal that is a savings of 80% off the list price and and incredible price for a Boston Proper dress. Buy Now at Boston Proper
With free shipping, that's a savings of $27 and a great price for a dress, especially with pockets! (Shipping is usually $6.95 for orders under $50.) Buy Now at Maurices
There are huge discounts within. Women's tops start at $10, comforter sets start at $67, and men's shoes are priced as low as $26. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on men's, women's, and kids' discounted styles, including shoes, shorts, shirts, coats, and more, with prices starting at $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
There's an array of items across all sorts of price ranges. For example, food storage containers start at $15 and laundry hampers start at $20 while robotic vacuum cleaners are available from $160. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on underwear, bras, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
