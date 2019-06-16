New
Nordstrom Rack · 30 mins ago
Max Studio Women's Rolled Sleeve Shirt Dress
$19 $128
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Max Studio Women's Rolled Sleeve Shirt Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.20 plus $7.95 shipping fee. That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
  • select sizes from XS to XL
↑ less
Buy from Nordstrom Rack
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/16/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack Max Studio
Women's Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register