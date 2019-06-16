New
Nordstrom Rack · 30 mins ago
$19 $128
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Max Studio Women's Rolled Sleeve Shirt Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.20 plus $7.95 shipping fee. That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from XS to XL
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/16/2019
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 10 to 16
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Sullcom Women's Long-Sleeve Midi Dress w/ Pockets
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Sullcom via Amazon offers its Sullcom Women's Long-Sleeve Midi Dress w/ Pockets in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "9LV65QOS" drops that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Cut Out Lace Maxi Dress
$28
$8 shipping
That's $31 off and the best price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Cut Out Lace Maxi Dress in Off-White for $27.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
New
Nordstrom Rack · 29 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack Clear The Rack Sale
Extra 25% off clearance
free shipping w/ $100
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping. Deal ends June 16. Shop Now
New
Nordstrom Rack · 34 mins ago
Ben Sherman Men's Brent Plain Toe Leather Boots
$34 $145
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Ben Sherman Men's Brent Plain Toe Leather Boots for $33.74 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 8 to 13
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Bruno Magli Men's Westy Leather Sneakers
$130
free shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Bruno Magli Men's Westy Leather Sneakers in Grey or Black for $129.96 with free shipping. That's $265 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Keen Women's Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals
$60 $95
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Keen Women's Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals in Midnight Navy for $59.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes 7 to 9
Sign In or Register