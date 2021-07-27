Maxkare Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board for $175

Use coupon code "NAIPOJULY" to get the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
Save on clothing, shoes, and gear for all kinds of outdoor activities this summer, including camping, climbing, and running. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Mountain Summit Gear Northwood Series II 2-Person Backpacking Tent for $160 ($40 off).
Save on backpacks, camp chairs, sleeping bags, tents, activewear, cycling gear, and much more. Shop brands like The North Face, Stoic, ALPS Mountaineering, Giro, Smartwool, and many more. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 tools: 4 spoke wrench sizes, 2 Phillips head screwdrivers, 2 flathead screwdrivers, universal chain tool, and more
- includes tool flask
- Model: 16192
Apply coupon code "tent18off" to save $506. Buy Now at Broadout
- Available in Black or Khaki.
- universal fit
- waterproof
- 2 doors and 2 windows with all-round ventilation
- measures 82.6" x 50.7"
Apply coupon code "naipogift" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 3 speeds
- heat function
- 8 deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes
Apply coupon code "naipogift" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 5 intensity levels
- 24V brushless motor
- 5 interchangeable massage heads
- 2,500mAh battery
Apply coupon code "NAIPOJULY" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- Available in ForestGreen or LightBlue.
- 16 removable massage rollers
- bubbles
- vibration
- digital temperature control
Sign In or Register