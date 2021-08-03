MaxCook Sale at imaxcook.com: 35% off

New
Crate & Barrel · 1 wk ago
Crate & Barrel Sale
up to 50% off
shipping from $5
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Eurita by Reston Lloyd 4-Quart Clay Cooking Pot
$40 $76
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- made from all natural clay material free from lead, cadmium, or fillers
- microwave- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees F
- measures 14.4" x 10.5" x 7"
- Model: 99600
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 10" Cast Iron Grilling Wok
$22 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
Macy's · 1 day ago
Sedona Pro 12" Cast Iron Skillet
$16 $70
pickup
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Features
- dual spouts pre-seasoned oven, broiler, campfire, and barbecue safe up to 500 degrees
imaxcook.com · 3 wks ago
Maxcook Expandable Dish Drying Rack
$27 $45
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "5WY97GPHKD53" and save $18 off list. Buy Now at imaxcook.com
Features
- adjustable size
- non-slip extendable rubber arm
imaxcook.com · 3 wks ago
Maxcook 3-Piece Stainless Steel Salad Bowl Set
$28 $46
free shipping
Coupon code "5WY97GPHKD53" cuts $19 off list price. Buy Now at imaxcook.com
Features
- SUS304 stainless steel
- non-slip silicone base
- dishwasher safe
- includes 7.1" x 3.7" bowl, 8.7" x 4.7" bowl, and 9.4" x 4.9" bowl
