Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's a savings of $31 and the lowest price we could find. (Shipping typically adds $6.95 for orders under $50.) It's also a really low shipped price for any dress from a recognizable brand. Buy Now at Maurices
With free shipping, that's a savings of $27 and a great price for a dress, especially with pockets! (Shipping is usually $6.95 for orders under $50.) Buy Now at Maurices
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eShakti
Save on a wide selection of dresses, shorts, tees, sandals, bralettes and more. Shop Now at Maurices
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
That's $15 off and a strong price for a name brand women's scarf. Buy Now at Maurices
With several styles available at around 35% off, this is a lower price than most of their coupon codes would give. Plus, the free shipping saves $7 more. Buy Now at Maurices
Sign In or Register