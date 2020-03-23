Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $15 off and a strong price for a name brand women's scarf. Buy Now at Maurices
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders and is shipping them for free. You can save save on Gucci, Prada, Jimmy Choo, and Givenchy. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
With free shipping on all orders, you'll score impressive savings on handbags, jewelry, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade
That's $78 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Perry Ellis
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
With several styles available at around 35% off, this is a lower price than most of their coupon codes would give. Plus, the free shipping saves $7 more. Buy Now at Maurices
