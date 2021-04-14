New
Maurices · 12 mins ago
Maurices Women's Taryn Wedge Sneakers
$11 $45
pickup

That's a savings of $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Maurices

Tips
  • In Taupe.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Maurices Maurices
Women's Athletic Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register