That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Olive or Coconut Shell.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
It's $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Rich Pine (pictured), Navy, or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipipng.
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
It's $36 under list and the lowest price we could find. Additionally, apply code "FS75" to bag free shipping with $75 (a $7.95 savings). Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black Multi.
- This is a final sale style that cannot be returned or exchanged.
Save on tops, bottoms, dresses, jeans, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured is the Tie Waist Pocket Mini Dress in Gray for $19 (52% off).
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders over $50. (Free shipping to your local store may also be available.)
Save $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Light Sandblast.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders over $50.
Shop a wide variety of women's apparel and shoes. Eligible jeans start at $30, and shoes at $24, before the discount is accounted for. Shop Now at Maurices
- this offer is valid on all regular priced items
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register