New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
$9.98 $40
pickup
That's $30 off and a great price for a dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
Maurices Women's 24/7 Knot Front Maxi Dress
$9.98 $35
pickup
That's $25 off and a great price for a maxi dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Women's Surplice Maxi Dress
$22 $45
free shipping w/ $50
That's a savings of $23. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
Amazon · 4 days ago
SHEIN Women's Strappy Backless Maxi Dress
$16 $30
free shipping
Take $14 off with coupon code "4568ZZF6". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in multiple colors and sizes (Black Flower pictured).
- Sold by SheIn Online via Amazon.
Features
- 97% polyester and 3% spandex
Macy's · 1 day ago
Michael Kors Women's Eyelet-Embroidered Faux-Wrap Dress
$35 $125
free shipping
It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- It's available here in Rose Pink; search "12353077" for White
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tahari ASL Women's Tiered Chiffon Gown
$56 $188
free shipping
Save $132 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in sizes 8, 12, and 14.
New
Aeropostale · 2 hrs ago
Aeropostale Women's Scoop-Neck Laced-Back Mini Dress
$7.99 $35
free shipping w/ $50
That's a savings of $27. Buy Now at Aeropostale
Tips
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
- Available in Black Fox or Soft Slate.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Clearance
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on women's tops, bottoms, jeans, dresses, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Pictured is the Maurices Women's White Fruit Smocked Neck Top for $21.98 ($8 off).
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Women's Camo Floral Jogger Pants
$6.98 $25
free shipping w/ $50
Save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Women's DenimFlex High Rise Medium Destructed Cuffed Jegging
$19 $40
free shipping w/ $50
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Available in Medium Sandblast.
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Labor Day Sale
25% off sitewide
free shipping w/ $50
Tops start from $4.98, dresses from $5.98, and jeans from $10.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Maurices Women's Off The Shoulder Mini Dress for $29.92 ($10 off).
Sign In or Register