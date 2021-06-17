Maurices Women's Everflex High Rise Cuffed Skinny Jeans for $14

Save $36 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Medium Sandblast.
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Spend $75 for free shipping, or pay $7.99.
- This item is Final Sale; it can't be returned or exchanged.
Stack coupon code "TRUE10" on top of already deeply discounted prices to find T-shirts from $9, hoodies and sweats from $18, and jeans from $36. Shop Now at True Religion
- Orders of $150 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $9.
At $24.99 per pair, that's $5 under our mention of a single pair from five days ago. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Vintage Medium.
Add two pairs to your cart to see the price drop and get free shipping – it's $115 off list.
Update: Shipping now adds $7. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Medium Wash, in small sizes only.
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, over 72% off list and pretty darn cheap for a women's dress from a major retailer.) Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee. Orders over $50 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
Get big savings on women's clearance tops, bottoms, jeans, dresses, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the 24/7 Colorblock Strappy Neck Knot Hem Tee for $17.98 ($7 off).
Save up to $15 off list. Buy Now at Maurices
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in several styles (24/7 Floral Stripe pictured).
It's $27 under list price and $8 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Black.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Save $29 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
Save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Garden Rose or Grey Moon.
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
Sign In or Register