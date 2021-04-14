New
Maurices · 43 mins ago
Maurices Women's Cut Out Neck Babydoll Mini Dress
$13 $40
pickup

At nearly 68% off, it's an excellent priced dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Maurices Maurices
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register