Maurices Women's Cozy Babydoll Mini Dress for $11
New
Maurices · 57 mins ago
Maurices Women's Cozy Babydoll Mini Dress
$11 $40
pickup

That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, over 72% off list and pretty darn cheap for a women's dress from a major retailer.) Buy Now at Maurices

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee. Orders over $50 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Maurices Maurices
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register