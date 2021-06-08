Maurices Women's Cozy Babydoll Mini Dress for $11

That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, over 72% off list and pretty darn cheap for a women's dress from a major retailer.) Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee. Orders over $50 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At nearly 68% off, it's an excellent priced dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
It's $27 under list price and $8 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Black.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Save on over 3,000 styles, with prices starting from $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Flutter Sleeve Dotted Chiffon Fit & Flare Dress for $49.97 ($80 off)
Save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Mustard.
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $50 or more ship free.
It's $18 under our Black Friday week mention, $42 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black or Light Pink.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with coupon code "FS75" on orders over $75.
Apply coupon code "XWEB2160703" for a total of $59 off list, and bag free shipping, an additional savings of $8. Buy Now at Venus
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- zipper closure
That's a savings of $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- In Taupe.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Get big savings on women's clearance tops, bottoms, jeans, dresses, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the 24/7 Colorblock Strappy Neck Knot Hem Tee for $17.98 ($7 off).
Save up to $15 off list. Buy Now at Maurices
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in several styles (24/7 Floral Stripe pictured).
Refresh your spring wardrobe when you stock up and save 50% on your second style. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured is the Maurices 24/7 Sunset Color High Neck Tank Top for $19.90.
- Shipping adds $6.95, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register