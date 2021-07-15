Maurices Women's 24/7 Keyhole Shift Dress for $12

New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
$12 $25
free shipping w/ $50
Save $13 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $6.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $50.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Nordstrom Rack · 2 wks ago
Nordstrom Rack Summer Styles
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on thousands of dresses, women's sandals, and women's sneakers. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Scroll down a bit and click on the "Summer Styles Up to 70% Off" event to see this sale.
- Orders over $89 bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Michael Kors Women's Petite Paisley-Print Crossover-Neck Dress
$39 $98
free shipping
This dress goes for at least $60 at other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- available in Nectarine
Forever 21 · 3 days ago
Forever 21 Women's Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress
$11 $18
$6 shipping
That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
Tips
- Available in Black or Cream.
- Free ship on $30 with code FREESHIP. Otherwise shipping adds $5.99
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Style & Co. Women's Turtleneck Midi Dress
$9.96 $60
free shipping w/ $25
That's over 80% off and a savings of $50. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Available in Vanilla Bean.
Maurices · 3 wks ago
Maurices Women's Camo Weekender Pants
$11 $40
free shipping w/ $50
Save $29 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
Maurices · 3 wks ago
Maurices Women's Everflex High Rise Cuffed Skinny Jeans
$14 $50
free shipping w/ $50
Save $36 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Available in Medium Sandblast.
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
Maurices · 3 wks ago
Maurices Women's Lace Trim V-Neck Pleated Tank Top
$7.98 $27
free shipping w/ $50
Save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Available in Garden Rose or Grey Moon.
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Semi-Annual Super Sale
30% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Shop and save big on new outfits for the summer. Tops as low as $6, skirts starting at $13, jeans as low as $13, dresses from $19, accessories beginning at $4, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, or is free on orders of $50 or more; store pickup may also be available.
Sign In or Register