Take 30% off select styles sitewide. That's one of the best no-minimum discounts we've seen from Maurices. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured is the Maurices Women's Solid Destructed Hem Button Down Cardigan for $24.43 ($10 off).
- Sale items are excluded.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $43, a significant savings, and a great price for this brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Morel Light Mid Overt at this price.
- Select sizes may be temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
Over 2,000 styles are discounted, over half of which are new markdowns! Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99, but orders
$109$89 or more ship free with coupon code "SHIP109""SHIP89".
Over 10,000 items are discounted including clothing, shoes, accessories, home items, and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
That's $25 off and a great price for a maxi dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
That's $30 off and a great price for a dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge.
Save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's a savings of $23. Buy Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
