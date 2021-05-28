Maurices Memorial Day Clearance: Up to 70% off + extra 20% off
New
Maurices · 28 mins ago
Maurices Memorial Day Clearance
Up to 70% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $50

Coupon code "EXTRA" bags extra savings on clearance items already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at Maurices

Tips
  • Regularly-priced items are buy one, get 50% off the second.
  • Pictured is the Women's Solid Button Down Mini Shift Dress for $19.98 after coupon ($20 off).
  • Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $6.95.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EXTRA"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Maurices
Women's Memorial Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register