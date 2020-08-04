Shop a variety of styles, including dresses from $11, tops from $7, bottoms from $10, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
This BOGO deal applies to denim jackets, graphic tees, jeggings, tanks, and bralettes. Shop Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95 or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
There are more than 300 items discounted, with savings for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Save on activewear, coats, packs, and more for the whole family. Plus, save an extra $8.50 or more because all orders bag free ground shipping. Shop Now at Patagonia
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
Save on 65 styles. Shop Now at Maurices
