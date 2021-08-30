Maurices Clearance: Up to 80% off

New
Maurices · 54 mins ago
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on women's tops, bottoms, jeans, dresses, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Pictured is the Maurices Women's White Fruit Smocked Neck Top for $21.98 ($8 off).
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
Details
Comments
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Gap Factory · 1 day ago
Gap Factory Men's GapFlex Essential Khakis in Straight Fit w/ Washwell
$4.98 $50
free shipping w/ $50
Apply coupon code "GFRAYS" to save $45 off list. Buy Now at Gap Factory
Tips
- They're available at this price in Soft Black.
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Note these are currently backordered with an estimated shipping date of November 21.
Features
- 98% cotton / 2% lycra
- button closure and zip fly
- Washwell has saved millions of liters of water since 2016.
- Model: 486978
Vans · 4 days ago
Vans Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
T.J.Maxx · 5 days ago
T.J.Maxx Clearance Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $89
Over 2,000 styles are discounted, over half of which are new markdowns! Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.99, but orders
$109$89 or more ship free with coupon code "SHIP109""SHIP89".
IKEA · 4 wks ago
IKEA Pivring Backpack
$2.99
pickup
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Women's Surplice Maxi Dress
$22 $45
free shipping w/ $50
That's a savings of $23. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
Maurices Women's Camo Floral Jogger Pants
$6.98 $25
free shipping w/ $50
Save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Women's DenimFlex High Rise Medium Destructed Cuffed Jegging
$19 $40
free shipping w/ $50
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Available in Medium Sandblast.
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register