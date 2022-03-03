"I wear a lot of Maurices clothes and get my best deals by shopping the online clearance section. Since retail stores get styles in advance of seasons, the wear-now items I'm looking for are already marked down." Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured are the M Jeans By Maurices Vintage High Rise Fray Hem Jegging for $21.99 (a savings of $23).
- Maurices cardholders get an extra 10% off and free shipping on every order.
- Opt for pickup to save $6.95 on shipping; orders over $50 ship free.
Save on 18 styles of this always-popular range, with deals starting from $72.97. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 97 Shoes for $125.97 (low by $17; most charge $170 or more).
Find discounts from brands like Sleepy Jones, Cloud, Ganni, Ted Maker London, Unity in Diversity, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Calvin Klein, and many, many more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Ted Baker London Crayve Paper Touch Nylon Backpack for $64 ($95 off).
This sale has some of the highest discounts on Jordan items we've seen this year. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Jordan Delta 2 Shoes for $111.97 ($18 low).
Shop over 140 items, including slippers, robes, boots, and apparel. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured are the UGG Women's Fluffette Slippers for $49.90 ($40 off).
Save on women's clothing with shirts from $6, leggings from $9, jeans from $15, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured is Maurice's Women's Solid Crochet Long Sleeve Sweater for $17.45 (50% off list).
- Opt for pickup to save $6.95 on shipping; orders over $50 ship free.
