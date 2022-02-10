New
Maurices · 47 mins ago
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Why does she love this deal? "I wear a lot of Maurices clothes and get my best deals by shopping the online clearance section. Since retail stores get styles in advance of seasons, the wear-now items I'm looking for are already marked down." Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Pictured is the Cut Out Turtle Neck Sweater Dress for $12.99 (a savings of $32).
- Maurices cardholders bag an extra 10% off and free shipping on every order.
- Opt for pickup to save $6.95 on shipping; orders over $50 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
Published 47 min ago
