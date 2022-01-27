New
Maurices · 33 mins ago
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Shop tops from $5, skirts as low as $10, dresses from $11, jeans starting at $16, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Pictured is the Cozy Cold Shoulder Mini Dress for $10.99 (a savings of $29).
- Opt for pickup to save $6.95 on shipping; orders over $50 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I wear a lot of Maurices clothes and get my best deals by shopping the online clearance section. Since retail stores get styles in advance of seasons, the wear-now items I'm looking for are already marked down."
Details
Comments
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
LightInTheBox · 2 hrs ago
Men's Hiking Water Resistant Quick Dry Cargo Pants
$10 $23
$6 shipping
Apply coupon code "TBM" for a total of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.69.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Eddie Bauer · 2 days ago
Eddie Bauer Clearance Sale
Extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Coupon code "WINTER50" provides the best extra discount we've seen since last month on hundreds of men's, women's, and kids' clothes and accessories. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
Tips
- Shipping adds $9.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Men's First Ascent IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Hooded Jacket for $94.99 after coupon (low by $65).
Costco · 1 mo ago
Apparel at Costco
$20 off 5 items or $50 off 10 items
Select items qualify for up to $50 when you stock up. Shop Now at Costco
Tips
- Exclusions apply.
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
Uniqlo · 1 mo ago
Uniqlo End of Season Men's Sale
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $99
Score big discounts on clothing, with shirts $6, shoes from
$10 $40, hoodies from $15, pants from $20, and much more. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Cyber Event
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Get 30% off KanCan and Silver jeans, dresses and jumpsuits from $8, 50% off select shoes, doorbuster vests for $25, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95 or get it free on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Maurices Off the Shoulder Rib Sheath Midi Dress for $19.95 (50% off).
Sign In or Register