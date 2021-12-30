New
Maurices · 15 mins ago
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Shop tops from $5, pants as low as $7, dresses from $11, jeans starting at $19, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured is the Cozy Cold Shoulder Mini Dress for $10.99 (a savings of $28).
- Opt for pickup to save $6.95 on shipping; orders over $50 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I wear a lot of Maurices clothes and get my best deals by shopping the online clearance section. Since retail stores get styles in advance of seasons, the wear-now items I'm looking for are already marked down."
