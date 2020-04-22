Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a wide selection of dresses, shorts, tees, sandals, bralettes and more. Shop Now at Maurices
That's a savings of $31 and the lowest price we could find. (Shipping typically adds $6.95 for orders under $50.) It's also a really low shipped price for any dress from a recognizable brand. Buy Now at Maurices
With free shipping, that's a savings of $27 and a great price for a dress, especially with pockets! (Shipping is usually $6.95 for orders under $50.) Buy Now at Maurices
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
Save on Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, Reebok, PUMA, and more. Men's jeans start at $39.97, women's dresses at $16.97, men's T-shirts at $14.97, and women's jackets at $20.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save big on men's, women's, and kids' activewear. Shop Now at Belk
Stock up on these hard to find items in sets of two or more and a wide range of styles, patterns, and colors.
Update: The price has increased to $16.99. Shop Now at zulily
That's some significant savings, for men and women, on this well-known brand of footwear, plus free shipping to boot. Shop Now at Shoes.com
That's $15 off and a strong price for a name brand women's scarf. Buy Now at Maurices
With several styles available at around 35% off, this is a lower price than most of their coupon codes would give. Plus, the free shipping saves $7 more. Buy Now at Maurices
Save on women's clothing styles. Shop Now at Maurices
