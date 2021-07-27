Mattress Cooler Chilled Water Sleep Cooling System for $128
New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Mattress Cooler Chilled Water Sleep Cooling System
$128 $160
free shipping

Apply code "DN20" for a saving of $27 and the best price we could find.. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • evaporative cooling
  • capable of chilling water 7° to 12° below room temperature
  • uses 1-quart of water
  • cooling pad measures 27" x 63"
  • remote controlled
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN20"
  • Expires 8/6/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bedding StackSocial
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register