It's a good time to grab some highly rated logic games all for around a buck. Shop Now at Steam
- logic or cryptic puzzles
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Download a free game or join a free-to-play game community today! Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- free game every week
- exclusive offers
Download it now and save $13 over the next lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- indie bullet hell dungeon crawler game
Treat yourself to this eerie and mysterious quick little game and save $5 off the list price in the process. Shop Now
- Per the developer's notes, the Mac version may be tempermental. Higher-end PC specs may also be needed to run the game.
- translate for and converse with 3 unique unidentified entities that have suddenly appeared on Earth
- branching dialogue
- over 2 hours of gameplay
Freebird Games has just announced the second sequel to their beloved hit indie game To The Moon (apparently titled Impostor Factory), and in celebration, their previous titles are currently discounted up to 75% off. Grab your box of tissues and prepare yourself for these emotional rollercoasters; discounts are listed below. Shop Now at Steam
- The Mirror Lied for free.
- To The Moon for $2.49 (a low by $6).
- Finding Paradise for $3.39 (a current low by $7 and also a historical low for this title).
- A Bird Story for $1.19 (a low by $2).
- pixel art, story-driven, adventure RPG games
Most stores charge $40 for this parkour-infused zombie action game. Buy Now at Steam
- You can get the Enchanced Edition, which includes its popular The Following expansion pack, for $17.99.
- Over 50 awards and nominations
Sign In or Register