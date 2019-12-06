Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mattel Magic 8 Ball
$5 $9
pickup at Walmart

Whether the answer is "Outlook Not Good" or a simple "Yes," you can see what fate has for you with this long-popular toy, and save a buck, too. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon has it for the same with free Prime shipping.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
