That's $2 less than what you'd pay at Amazon thanks to Book Depository's free shipping worldwide policy. Buy Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
In response to Covid-19, Orangetheory (unrelated to Orange Julius, to my disappointment) offers a daily 30-minute bodyweight workout available on their website as well as Youtube for those who prefer it, so you can work off that recent bout of stress-eating or just get some endorphins flowing. Shop Now
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
