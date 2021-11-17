Banggood · 19 mins ago
$7.99 $20
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BG2c899a" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- 5 nozzle tips
- attaches to pressure washer
Details
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 6 days ago
Chippers & Blowers at Woot
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 120pc Steel Drill & Driver Bit Set w/ Right Angle Drill Adapter
$40 $84
free shipping
You'd pay double that elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- Wear Guard Tip protects fit over the life of the bit
- Optimized Shockzone
- Up to 50X life verses other impact bits
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flame King Propane Torch Weed Burner
$27 $40
free shipping
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 110-Piece Shank Screwdriver Bit Set
$25 $50
pickup
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
Features
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
Banggood · 2 wks ago
Super Deals for Furniture at Banggood
From $7.90
shipping varies
Save on a variety of items including tables, bed frames, storage, and more. Shop Now at Banggood
Tips
- Pictured is the 4-Tier Modern Open Design Ladder Book Shelf for $49.90 ($46 off).
Banggood · 3 wks ago
Overstock Camping & Hiking at Banggood
Up to 75% off
shipping varies
Save on a variety of items including tents, portable power stations, grills, and more. Shop Now at Banggood
Tips
- Pictured is the XM-CG1 22 Inch Steel Fire Pit for $39.99.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed.
Banggood · 1 wk ago
C-Shaped End Table
$17 $46
$3 shipping
That's a savings of $29. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Ships from USA warehouse; shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
Features
- measures 24.4" x 20.4" x 13.7"
- fabric book holder
- iron tube frame
- adjustable feet
- MDF desktop
Banggood · 3 wks ago
Men's Genuine Cow Leather Slip-On Oxford Shoes
$33 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNMLS" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- It ships from China. Estimated delivery is around 10 to 16 days.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Available in several colors (Red Brown pictured).
