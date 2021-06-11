Massimo MB200 196cc Mini Bike for $700
Massimo MB200 196cc Mini Bike
$700 $999
That's the lowest price we could find by $299.

Features
  • 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
  • automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
  • faux gas tank for closed storage
  • carbureted and air-cooled
  • supports up to 200 lbs
