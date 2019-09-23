Personalize your DealNews Experience

Save on a variety of new, open-box, and refurbished massage chairs, massage tables, foot and calf massagers, TENS units, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we've seen and $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
