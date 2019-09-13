Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a variety of massage chairs, tables, and devices. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most stores charge $70 or more for this quantity, Buy Now
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses and eyeglasses. Shop Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
