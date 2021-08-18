Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PC: $39.99
Origin
Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PC (Origin)
$40 $60

That's the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at Origin

  • Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "If there's a better example of sequential, choice-based storytelling in video games, I haven't seen it. Also, fun alien-shooty times. Also the ending was fine."
Features
  • includes Mass Effects 1, 2, and 3, with attendant DLCs
  Expires 8/31/2021
