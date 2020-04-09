sponsored
masksup.co · 1 hr ago
4 masks for $9 each
free shipping
Buy 3 masks and get 1 free, and then use coupon code "DN0829" to get all four masks for $37.38. ($9.34 per mask). Buy Now at masksup.co
- You can also get one mask for $13.59 plus $4.99 for shipping via the same coupon.
- BFE of at least 94%
- Certified at FFP2 Level
- Reusable up to 60 times
- Breathable and extra comfortable
- Available in kid and adult sizes
23andMe · 1 wk ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now at 23andMe
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
4 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Amazon · 1 day ago
3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's an excellent price for this name brand protective eyewear. Buy Now at Amazon
- Foam gasket keeps dust at bay
- Anti-fog
- Screens out 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays.
- Corded earplug control system (earplugs sold separately)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sinocare Blood Pressure Monitor
$17 $35
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FEU8MYGK" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sinocare-Official US via Amazon.
- includes large cuff that fits 8.7" to 16.5"
- one-touch switch
- 2 user capability with data storage of up to 180 readings total
