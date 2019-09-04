Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Marvel Spider-Man Kids' 6-volt Super Car Ride-On for $79 with free shipping. That's $9 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by around $16.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw for $2.50 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hot Wheels Track Trucks in various styles for $1.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Mochoog via Amazon offers the Mochoog STEM 4WD Electric Mechanical Assembly Kit for $28.89. Coupon code "50UHFFJ9" drops the price to $14.44. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from July, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Marvel 32-oz. Mystery Fuel Treatment Oil for $3.88. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now
