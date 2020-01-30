Open Offer in New Tab
Zavvi · 43 mins ago
Marvel Legends Series Black Panther 1:1 Scale Wearable Electronic Helmet
preorders for $40 $135
$5 shipping

Are you prepared to don the mask? If so, rather than fighting to the death for it, you can just bag it at the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Zavvi

  • This item is scheduled to release January 30, 2020.
  • Requires 3 AA batteries (not included).
Features
  • movie-inspired Vibranium light effects
  • flip up/down lenses
1 comment
Mexoplex
nice try Zavvi. You can get this helmet RIGHT NOW for $40 at Target. It's a clearance item, and according to their website retail was $64. unless y'all selling helmets signed by T'challa himself... nah son.
10 min ago