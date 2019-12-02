Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Marvel Legends Series Avengers Endgame Electronic Infinity Power Gauntlet
$50 $100
free shipping

$20 under Amazon's Cyber Monday deal and by far the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Although Walmart claims this is for ages 13 to 40, I'm going to have to politely disagree and order it regardless...
  • Yes, you can actually wear it
  • Glowing light effect
  • movie-inspired sound effects
