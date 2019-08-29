Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Ending today, Hasbro via Rakuten offers the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist for $19.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" drops that to $15.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book for $43.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hot Wheels Track Trucks in various styles for $1.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 250-watt High-Speed Folding Electric Scooter for $269.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $229.99. Plus, you'll bag $34.35 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Marvel 32-oz. Mystery Fuel Treatment Oil for $3.88. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Marvel Captain America Shield 2-Quart Slow Cooker for $10.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $6.
Update: It now ships in 1 to 2 months. Buy Now
