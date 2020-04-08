Open Offer in New Tab
Petco · 1 hr ago
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Flattie Dog Toy
$4 $6
curbside pickup

That's $2 off and a great treat for any doggo who is overly excited with all his hoomans at home. Buy Now at Petco

  • You can get free shipping with orders of $35 or more, but you won't get the 10% pickup discount.
Features
  • in Small
  • embroidered character details
  • Dog toy squeaker in head encourages active play
  • Crinkle-lined body offers another engaging sound
Details
