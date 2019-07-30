- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Marvel 32-oz. Mystery Oil for $3.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
iProBay via Amazon offers the LeeKooLuu 720P Digital Wireless Backup Camera System for $99.99. Coupon code "VBH58376" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Marvel Captain America Shield 2-Quart Slow Cooker for $10.42 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Spider-Man Kids' 6-volt Super Car Ride-On for $88 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by around $32. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Marvel Spider-Man 2-Slice Toaster for $15.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
