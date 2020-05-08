Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Save $600 on a guitar from the always-reliable Martin. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Save on cameras from $60, home audio from $200, musical instruments from $55, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
That's a $30 value and a great way to pass the time at home. Shop Now at Fender Play
Playing music is one of the more fulfilling ways to pass all this time indoors – whether you're a learner or looking to augment your collection, you'll find discounts on guitars, ukuleles, amps, pedals, drum kits, keyboards, and literally everything else you'd imagine here, including a very tempting $80 lap steel guitar that everyone would hate me for buying. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
