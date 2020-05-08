Open Offer in New Tab
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
Martin Special D Ovangkol Dreadnought Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$1,000 $1,600
free shipping

Save $600 on a guitar from the always-reliable Martin. Buy Now at Guitar Center

  • ovangkol body w/ sitka top
  • mahogany neck w/ 20-fret richlite fretboard
  • Fishman Matrix VT Enhanced electronics
  • Martin gig bag
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
