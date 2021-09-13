That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
Expires 10/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
- In Blue or Pink.
- inlcudes carry bag, two shoulder straps, and two short mouthpieces
It's $13 under what you'd pay at Soundbrenner direct. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- vibrating metronome (7x stronger than the average smartphone)
- tap your fingers and the tempo will follow your taps
- control wheels to adjust the tempo
Assuming you use the Bonus Bucks, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- mahogany body and sides; rosewood fingerboard
- includes a clip-on digital tuner; chord/lesson book; strings, picks, gig bag
- Model: 03900
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in Aged Wine Red Gloss.
- sitka spruce top; mahogany back and sides; mahogany C-neck; laurel fingerboard
- dreadnought body
- mother-of-pearl fingerboard dots
- Fishman electronics
That's $130 less than you'd pay other reputable sellers. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- signature wah-wah pedal of Sixx:A.M./Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba
- custom inductor and internal wah level trim pot
- switch-less operation
- glows in the dark
