Shop Canopy · 1 hr ago
20% off
free shipping w/ $50
Shop Canopy takes 20% off all Martha Stewart products via coupon code "DEALNEWS20". Shipping adds around $9 or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Shop Canopy
Tips
- A limit of one use per customer applies.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
Tips
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
Features
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Zenni Optical · 6 days ago
Carbon Fiber Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
from $33
$5 shipping
Choose from 13 styles of glasses. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Pictured is the Zenni Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$5.79 $6.58
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- firm bristles
- tongue scraper
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Listerine 8.5-oz. Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash
$2.08 via Sub & Save $4
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page 25% off coupon for first Subscribe & Save orders and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this for the best price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- purports to kill 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis
- Model: EDINF_47
