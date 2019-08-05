- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Women's Reversible Plush Robe in Snowflake, Heart, Grey Plaid, or Red Plaid for $24.97. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Game of Thrones Men's Pajama Pants in several styles (Lannister Lion pictured) for $11. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.50. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last month (which required a $25 purchase) and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cube Spice Rack for $49.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $7 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
