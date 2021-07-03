Martha Stewart Wine Summer Rosé 6-Pack for $55 + free corkscrew
Martha Stewart Wine · 40 mins ago
Martha Stewart Wine Summer Rosé 6-Pack
$55 + free corkscrew
free shipping

Get 6 bottles of rosé wine curated by Martha for your summer activities for $55 with free shipping. That's less than $10 per bottle, and you'll also receive a free deluxe waiter's corkscrew. Buy Now at Martha Stewart Wine

  • This offer does not require subscribing to the Martha Stewart Wine Club to order.
  • 6-bottle selection of European Rosé wines
  • You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
