Martha Stewart Wine Club: 12 wine bottles for $90

Martha Stewart Wine · 1 hr ago
12 wine bottles for $90 $160
free shipping
Get 12 bottles of Martha-selected wines at an introductory price of $89.88 with free shipping. That's $7.49 per bottle. Buy Now at Martha Stewart Wine
Features
- Drink wine hand-picked by Martha.
- Choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both.
- Martha Stewart Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every 12 weeks for $159.98 with free shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Details
Related Offers
1 wk ago
Barefoot Wine Freebie
up to $9.99 rebate
Fill out the rebate form for up to $9.99 back on any size Barefoot purchase. Shop Now
Tips
- Payment by Venmo, PayPal, or e-Check in 7-14 days.
- Open only to legal residents of AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI, and WY who are 21 or older.
- You'll need to upload a picture of your receipt.
Wine.com · 1 mo ago
Wine.com Critics' Picks Sale
Find your wine or champagne bliss on these libations with grades of 90 and higher from at least three wine publications. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Sparkling Wine for $79.99 ($20 off).
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
Groupon · 2 wks ago
Rockridge Reserve 2018 Red Blend Wine Sampler 6-Pack
$45 $90
free shipping
That's a 50% savings and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- For legal reasons, this item cannot be shipped to select states. See site for details.
Features
- 750ml per bottle
- from California
- sweet
- strong flavors of cherry, plum, and strawberry
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
StyleWell 6-Bottle Wall-Mounted Wine Rack
$47 $79
free shipping
It's $32 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- measures 9.5" x 29.9" x 11.25"
- constructed of wood and metal
- designed to hold up to 6 wine bottles
- Model: V191111
Macy's · 4 days ago
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Dutch Oven w/ Star Finial
$35 $100
free shipping
It's the first time we've seen this star finial model discounted, and it's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- oven-safe to 500ºF
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Martha Stewart Collection So-Cal Melamine Chip & Dip Bowl
$6.36 $32
pickup
It's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
- 14.4" diameter
- dishwasher-safe
