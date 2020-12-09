New
Ends Today
Macy's · 19 mins ago
Martha Stewart Stoneware Holiday Cocottes
2 for $17 $25
pickup

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • each cocotte holds 7.44-oz.
  • oven safe to 450° Fahrenheit
  • dishwasher, microwave safe
  • for use with non-metal utensils
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Martha Stewart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register